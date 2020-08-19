Vogue Williams' son and baby daughter already have an unbreakable bond – watch video The radio presenter shares two children with husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams has shared an adorable photo and videos of her son Theo with his brand new baby sister Gigi – and it's clear the siblings already have a sweet bond. One snap showed Theo cradling his four-week-old sister in his arms as he sat on a sofa, while another video was of Theo kissing the new arrival.

"Maybe give her a little kiss? Does she want a kiss? Oh so nice," Vogue was heard saying, before stopping her son from putting his fingers in Gigi's mouth. "No, no fingers in the mouth," she said.

WATCH: Vogue Williams' children already have the sweetest bond

"The best big brother ever," Vogue wrote on Instagram, before admitting: "We had a little jealousy at the start but now he just wants to hold her and kiss her!"

Over on her Stories, the radio presenter also shared another clip of Theo watching over his sister. "He is so obsessed with her now," she wrote.

Vogue posted this adorable photo of son Theo with baby Gigi

Vogue, 34, and Spencer Matthews, 32, welcomed their second child in July and one week after the birth, the couple exclusively introduced baby Gigi to the world in a HELLO! magazine photoshoot. At the time, the Irish beauty revealed how she was trying to prevent any sibling rivalry, saying of son Theo, who turns two in September: "He's been getting a lot of presents off a lot of people. It's like Christmas in this house.

"We want him to feel special, but actually, he's been spoilt rotten. He loves his sister though, and he says 'Baba!' He loves holding her. Though he had a couple of quite jealous days at first, and when I'm feeding her he sometimes gives me a little pinch."

The sweet siblings at home

The birth went smoothly, and Vogue and Spencer have taken second-time parenthood in their stride. "Her birth was a wonderful moment that I'll treasure," said Spencer, admitting of picking his girls up from hospital the morning after the birth: "The whole thing was alarmingly unstressful. It felt like I was going out to get a coffee."

He added: "Don't get me wrong, we share all sorts of wonderful moments where we're just gazing at Gigi adoringly, but it does feel super smooth and straightforward this time..."

