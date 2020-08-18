With the UK enjoying warmer weather over the last few weeks, everyone is looking to expand their range of pretty summer dresses. And we've got our eye on Vogue Williams' £10 bargain from Morrisons!

The Heart Radio star – who works with the supermarket's clothing brand Nutmeg – shared a photo of herself wearing a stunning black floral print dress as she enjoyed a picnic in the garden. "How fab is this dress? It's great value, super flattering and comes in 3 different patterns," Vogue wrote.

Made from a soft stretch fabric, the frock features three-quarter length sleeves and a full skirt, and the black florals, red spots and blue animal print designs are all available to buy in sizes 10 to 20. However, with a price tag of just £10, we predict they won't stay in stock for long.

The Heart Radio presenter enjoyed a picnic in her bargain summer dress

It's not just Vogue's outfit we love; we wouldn't mind her picnic setup either! The Irish model paired her dress with gold jewellery and black sunglasses for a relaxed look as she enjoyed a meal with her husband Spencer Matthews and their two children Theodore and baby Gigi.

Vogue sat on a red patterned rug with a mini teepee and colourful cushions set up around her, while a selection of light bites including cheese, crackers, olives and chocolate could be seen waiting for the family to snack on. The mother-of-two captioned a video: "Thank you so much Nutmeg for the brilliant summer holiday set up with delicious food from Morrisons. It has been the perfect way to spend the day with the whole family. @nutmegclothinguk #nutmegstyle #ad."

Black floral dress, £10, Nutmeg @ Morrisons

This comes just days after Vogue sent fans wild with the pretty blue midi dress she wore for her first day back at Heart following the birth of her second child, Gigi Margaux. The flattering Ghost frock perfectly showed off her post-baby body with its fitted waist, high neckline and floaty skirt. Vogue paired it with nude strappy heels and wore her long blonde hair down for an effortlessly elegant summer look. Can we have your wardrobe please, Vogue?

