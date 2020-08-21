Vogue Williams shares relatable parenting post with baby Gigi

Vogue Williams shared a photo many parents will relate to in the early hours of Friday morning, as she revealed she was up with her newborn daughter Gigi. The Heart Radio host cradled the four-week-old baby girl in her arms as she tried to rock her back to sleep, with a pink muslin draped over her shoulder and a dummy between her teeth.

Tagging the post as having being taken at 3:56 am, Vogue revealed it wouldn't be too long before she was up again with her son Theodore, who turns two in September.

"2.5 hours before T starts calling for me," Vogue captioned the post on her Instagram Stories.

Vogue is adjusting to life as a mother of two after welcoming baby Gigi with her husband Spencer Matthews in July. Just a week after the birth, the couple exclusively introduced baby Gigi to the world in a HELLO! magazine photoshoot.

Despite experiencing disrupted sleep, Vogue and Spencer have taken second-time parenthood in their stride. "Her birth was a wonderful moment that I'll treasure," said Spencer, admitting of picking his girls up from hospital the morning after the birth: "The whole thing was alarmingly unstressful. It felt like I was going out to get a coffee."

He added: "Don't get me wrong, we share all sorts of wonderful moments where we're just gazing at Gigi adoringly, but it does feel super smooth and straightforward this time..."

Vogue also revealed how she was trying to prevent any sibling rivalry between Theodore and his baby sister, telling us: "He's been getting a lot of presents off a lot of people. It's like Christmas in this house.

"We want him to feel special, but actually, he's been spoilt rotten. He loves his sister though, and he says 'Baba!' He loves holding her. Though he had a couple of quite jealous days at first, and when I'm feeding her he sometimes gives me a little pinch."

