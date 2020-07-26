Ola Jordan regularly melts fans' hearts with her photos of her baby daughter Ella, and her latest one has got fans talking.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who shares her daughter with husband James Jordan, lay on the floor with Ella for a sweet selfie. "Morning from Ella and Mummy," Ola wrote in the caption, and with the pair sporting coordinating pink outfits, we can see why many commented on their likeness.

"Ella so looks like Mummy," one wrote, and a second added: "Lovely photo. You have the same eyes." A third commented: "Two peas in a pod." However, others disagreed, noting the similarities between the five-month-old and her father. "Beautiful. You can really see both you & James in her now. She's adorable," another fan remarked, and more agreed: "I can definitely see James in her in this pic."

Fans couldn't agree on whether baby Ella looked more like her mum or her dad!

Ola and James have been ensuring their daughter spends plenty of quality time with James' dad, Allan, after it was revealed that he has an inoperable brain tumour. Doctors have told Allan that he only has one year to live, although the couple is determined to find a second opinion.

Professional dancer James recently shared a video in which Ola could be seen feeding little Ella, who was propped up in her baby chair. Allan was also in the background with a big smile on his face as he enjoyed a cup of tea. The doting dad added the lovely caption: "My baby and my daddy."

James and Ola shared a look into their sweet family time with Allan

During this difficult time, Ola and James have been focusing their attention on their daughter, who appears to be growing up very quickly. Speaking in their exclusive parenting column with HELLO!, James and Ola revealed that their five-month-old has started eating solids.

"I just think that sometimes you have to go with your gut feeling and my mum intuition is that she's ready to try solids," Ola explained, as her husband added: "For the last month, if we have her at the table and we're trying to eat, she's foaming at the month! She watches every mouthful."

