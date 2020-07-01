Ola Jordan cuddles sleeping baby Ella - and her £16 Next outfit is so adorable The Strictly professional's daughter looked adorable

Ola Jordan may have begun the day with a huge basket full of baby clothes to wash, but it all appears to be worth it after she shared an adorable new snap of her baby daughter Ella sleeping in her arms.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who is married to James Jordan, relaxed on the sofa as she cuddled her little girl, who she said was "milk drunk." The three-month-old looked so cosy dressed in a sweet pink babygrow covered with red flowers and delicate poppers down the front - a design that Ola revealed was from Next.

We've tracked down the summery style and it comes in a pack of three with different shades of pink and purple colours. It's priced at between £16-18 with sizes ranging from newborn up to two years, so perhaps Ola plans to keep returning to stock up on new sizes as baby Ella grows - we certainly would if the outfit was this adorable!

Ola is also a fan of the high street when it comes to her own clothes, as she recently posed in a gorgeous River Island dress for several cute selfies with her daughter. "When Mummy makes you take hundreds of selfies before we go out!" she captioned the photos, showing off her £46 spotty shirt dress. How long before the mother and daughter duo wear matching outfits?

James and Ola welcomed their first child together in February, and have been enjoying spending lots of time together as a family-of-three during the coronavirus lockdown. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few weeks after Ella's birth, the couple expressed their excitement about becoming parents following IVF treatment.

Pack of three floral sleepsuits, £16, Next

Ola said: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

James added: "This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It’s totally changed the way I see the world."

