Ola Jordan shares adorable photo of baby Ella sleeping - and her bed is so cosy

Ola and James Jordan had spent the weekend relaxing after a difficult week, in which their baby daughter Ella had her injections. Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ola took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable new photo of their little girl fast asleep, giving fans a glimpse at her cosy bed. Dressed in pink trousers and a white top with the words 'Born in 2020' emblazoned across the front, Ella was the picture of relaxation in her Sleepyhead pod as she enjoyed her afternoon nap.

Ella looked relaxed as she enjoyed an afternoon nap

Thanks to Ola tagging the bed, we've tracked it down and it comes in several cute colourways. Ola and James opted for the pristine white colour with gold writing (a brave colour choice for new parents!) which costs £130 from John Lewis, but another three cream, red or black geometric patterns are available for £140. Suitable for babies up to eight months old, the sleeping pods have removable covers that cost just £55 each and they allow for easy travel - so we reckon they're worth the investment.

Sleepyhead Delux+ pod, £130, John Lewis

Ola and James' nine-week-old daughter is making use of her bed, as the pair revealed that she slept for a long period of time after she got her injections last week. James said she cried for two hours after the injections, before adding: "But then when she slept, she was asleep for eight hours. She's giving us quite a bit of time to sleep during the night, but after she had her injections it was hard. She had a bit of a raised temperature, she was not happy. Eventually, she went to sleep at about 10 o'clock so we went to bed with her, but I couldn't sleep because I was worried about her!"

Ola interjected: "He was waking me up every hour while the baby was fast asleep! All night! He's waking me up saying, 'Is she too hot? Is she too cold? Do you think she needs more Calpol?' and I said, 'James, stop waking me up, she's absolutely fine!'"

