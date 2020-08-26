Rochelle Humes teases baby boy's name – and it was meant for daughter Valle The This Morning star is due in October

With just weeks to go before she welcomes her third child, Rochelle Humes has revealed she and husband Marvin have agreed on what to name their baby boy. But it clearly wasn't an easy decision!

The This Morning presenter took part in an 'ask me anything' on her Instagram Stories and the topic soon turned to her pregnancy. When one of her followers asked: "Baby boy's name?" she said: "I don't know if it's just me but I find boy's names so much harder than girls names. We have one that we love, that's it!"

She revealed there has been one particular boy's name that has remained a favourite among the couple for several years. Speaking of her youngest daughter Valentina, now three, Rochelle continued: "It was a backup for Valle because we didn't know if Valle was a boy or a girl so we just have one option, that's it."

The mum-of-two didn't divulge the exact moniker, so fans will have to wait until October when her son is born. And while Rochelle and Marvin are already parents to two daughters with a little boy on the way, they have not ruled out having another baby in the future.

Rochelle and Marvin are already parents to daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina

"Would you like to have a fourth after baby boy?" another fan asked the TV star. She giggled and said: "Now is probably the wrong time to ask me. Look, I never say never but I can't quite say that right now." If they do decide to expand their brood, they'll have to pick out more possible boys names after using their backup!

Until their son arrives, Rochelle and Marvin have ensured they are spending plenty of quality time with Alaia-Mai and Valle. "With just over 8 weeks until we meet our new addition...I’ve been soaking up as much time as I can with these 2. How lucky are we @marvinhumes #ours," Rochelle wrote next to a heart-melting photo of her two daughters wearing matching pyjamas.

