Rochelle Humes officially starts countdown to baby boy's arrival - see sweet photo The This Morning star is expecting her third child

Rochelle and Marvin Humes now only have eight weeks until the arrival of their little boy!

The This Morning host shared the news on Instagram alongside a heart-melting photo of her and Marvin's two daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, wearing matching pyjamas.

The doting mum wrote: "With just over eight weeks until we meet our new addition...I’ve been soaking up as much time as I can with these two. How lucky are we @marvinhumes?"

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes have created an incredible playroom for their daughters

It wasn't long before Rochelle's famous friends took to the comment section of her post to congratulate her, and of course, they couldn't resist letting the former singer know just how sweet her two daughters are.

Rochelle shared the adorable photo on Instagram

Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "Cuties!" while Ryan Thomas added: "Stunning." Rochelle's sister, Love Island star Sophie Piper, left a string of heart emojis, while model Emma Louise Connolly gushed: "They are just sooooo gorgeous."

And of course, Marvin himself couldn't resist leaving a lovely comment beneath his wife's picture, noting: "Our world."

Rochelle has previously revealed to HELLO! that Alaia-Mai and Valentina are just as excited about the arrival of their little brother as their parents are.

The 31-year-old explained: "The girls are so excited, they literally don't leave me alone. I don't get a minute; they are just obsessed. They keep saying: 'What's my baby brother doing now?' And I just say: 'Still in my belly.'"

The couple announced that they were set to welcome their third child over Easter.

Taking to their social media pages at the time, they posted a picture showing a chalk board in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020."

Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

