Alesha Dixon unveils stunning home gym at Hertfordshire property The Britain's Got Talent judge has given the space a makeover

Alesha Dixon rarely gives fans a look inside the home she shares with her family in Hertfordshire, but this weekend the Britain's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to unveil her home gym. It features high ceilings with white walls and a carved ceiling, wooden floors, floor-to-ceiling mirrors and white curtains. As for equipment, Alesha has everything she needs including free weights, a bench, a spin bike and a treadmill.

SEE: Inside Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon's gorgeous family home

It seems that Alesha has also been renovating the space during lockdown, since she previously shared a glimpse at the room last year, at which time she had a pink chair and a pink mat.

MORE: 15 of the most epic celebrity home gyms

Alesha previously shared a look inside her gym last year

Now, Alesha has updated the space with a red colour scheme, after investing in a new bench and swapping out her old pink striped exercise mat for a matching red style. Her past photo taken in the gym revealed that there is a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall, which Alesha has no doubt been using to follow virtual workout tutorials while gyms have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alesha shared a photo of her garden during lockdown

Back in April, Alesha shared a glimpse inside her garden, too. She posted a photo of her partner Azuka Ononye and their daughters Anaya and Azura enjoying the sunshine, showing a lawn so big that fans were quick to express their concern that Alesha had broken the government guidelines on social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. "Please tell me this is your garden and you're not out in a park?" one wrote, while another joked: "You're not meant to be out in a public space – oh wait… looks amazing." Alesha has since removed the post from her Instagram feed, but it is believed that it was in fact her very own enormous garden.

Alesha's partner Azuka often works out in the garden

Her partner Azuka has also been photographed working out in the space, while Alesha tends to opt for their indoor gym.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alesha Dixon opens up about baby number three

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.