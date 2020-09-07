David Beckham sparks debate after sharing candid bedroom photo with Victoria and Harper The former footballer is a doting dad to four kids

David and Victoria Beckham's bed in their Cotswold's home is big enough to sleep three, apparently! The former England footballer took to Instagram to reveal their youngest child, Harper, had slept in her parents' bedroom.

Next to a sweet snap of the trio cuddled up in bed, David wrote: "We had a visitor in the night #HarperSeven @victoriabeckham." With crisp white pillowcases, a thick duvet and a chic wooden headboard, we can see why Harper wanted to join them!

Fans were quick to comment on the family photo, with one writing: "Awww such beautiful fam," while another remarked: "An absolutely gorgeous visitor." A third joked that they looked too groomed to have just woken up: "As if he wakes up in the middle of the night looking like that."

However, David's snap also sparked a debate among others, after one commented: "She’s too big for that." Many disagreed, with replies including: "She's still the youngest kid. Who are you to decide if she's too big for that or not!!" and: "Love it, there is nothing wrong with this...enjoy the moments before she grows up."

David and Victoria are parents to four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

David and Victoria are parents to children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and nine-year-old Harper. They shared another look into their family life when they celebrated Romeo's 18th birthday at the beginning of September. To mark the milestone, they treated their second eldest child to a gorgeous rainbow-tiered birthday cake and shared a series of previously unseen family photos.

"Happy 18th birthday @romeobeckham... We couldn't be prouder of the young man you have become x You are beautiful inside and out and we love you so much. The sweetest, kindest soul, our everything. So many kisses from us all xxxxx," fashion designer Victoria captioned her sweet post.

