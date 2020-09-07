Gigi Hadid surprises fans with pregnancy update as due date nears The supermodel is pregnant with her first child

With just weeks to go until Gigi Hadid welcomes her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, the model has updated fans on how her pregnancy is going – and it appears there is one particular craving she can't shake!

Taking to Twitter, Gigi joked: "Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself." She continued: "@sprinkles do I have to defrost the whole box right when I get it or can I defrost them one by one to make them last longer?"

Speaking of how it delivers fresh cupcakes across the US, Sprinkles wrote on the website: "Cupcakes are flash frozen to lock in freshness and require 1-2 hours of thawing upon arrival." And with flavours including red velvet, vanilla, dark chocolate and sprinkle, we can understand why Gigi was keen to make the box last as long as possible!

Fans were delighted to catch a glimpse inside her pregnancy diet, with one even asking: "What other cravings have you had?" Gigi revealed sweet treats are her new go-to, as she told her 9.5 million followers: "Supreme triple chunk brownies & make-your-own ranch mix dip w carrots ...... lol."

And these are not the first cravings she has experienced throughout her pregnancy. After announcing she was expecting a baby with 1D's Zayn, Gigi revealed that she was craving bagels – so much so that she even had a bagel birthday cake! Speaking to Jimmy Fallon during a virtual interview, she said: "My craving has been everything bagels."

The 25-year-old, who spent her early pregnancy at her family's ranch in New Hope, Pennsylvania, told the late-night chat host: "We did a breakfast party of like a few people, and then a dinner party of the same few people, so we tried to make it a day. But yeah, in the morning, my family brought out an 'everything bagel cake', which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat a bagel every day, so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel."