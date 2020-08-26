Gigi Hadid reveals her full baby bump for the first time – and she's popped The supermodel is expecting her first child in September

Gigi Hadid has been keeping her growing baby bump hidden under loose clothing ever since she revealed she is pregnant – until now!

The 25-year-old – who is due next month – shared a series of stunning portraits on Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing her blossoming stomach.

Revealing the beautiful black and white images were taken by photographers Luigi and Iango in late July, Gigi looked breathtaking as she affectionately cradled her bare stomach in a number of the photos.

Captioning one of the images, she simply wrote: "Growin and angle." Another set of photos she captioned with the date, revealing they were taken on 26 July.

The final images she shared, she wrote: "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images." She then thanked the photographers Liugi and Iango, stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and makeup artist Erin Parsons, all of whom worked on her shoot. "Thank you. I love you!" added the blonde beauty.

Gig's followers were blown away by the photos, with many agreeing how beautiful she looks.

Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik confirmed her pregnancy in April. They later revealed they are expecting a baby girl in September.

The star recently explained why she has chosen to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight. Speaking during an Instagram Live to promote her latest project with V magazine - the Gigi Journal Part II, she said: "I think a lot of people are confused why I am not sharing more but I am pregnant through a pandemic… obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world.

"That's a reason that I felt like it's not really something that I need to share apart with my family and friends."

Reassuring her fans that they will see personal pictures of her pregnancy sometime in the future, she continued: "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it has been cute and exciting.

"I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say 'make sure you don't miss it' and I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I am not rushed to do it and I feel like right now I want to experience it and I write in my journal a lot."

