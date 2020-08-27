Gigi Hadid’s beautiful baby bump photos brings Dua Lipa to tears The star is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid’s latest Instagram posts may just have made Dua Lipa broody!

The model, 25, shared some beautiful pregnancy photos to her social media and her brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend loved them so much they brought her to tears.

Gigi - who is expecting her first child with One Direction’s Zayn Malik, 27 - has kept her baby bump under wraps for the most part of her pregnancy, but decided to share some stunning, black-and-white images with her fans.

British singer, Dua, 25, could not believe how gorgeous the pictures were and commented: "Crying!!!!!!!!the most beautiful mama."

Gigi captioned the photos: "Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well-wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup."

She also wrote: "Growin an angel."

Dua wasn’t the only celebrity to congratulate the mum-to-be. Fellow model Gisele Bundchen wrote: "It’s truly a magical feeling. Congratulations," and Gigi’s friend, Kaia Gerber, posted: "Gi I’m so happy for you."

The well wishes were seemingly endless for the first-time-parent who is extremely excited for her baby’s arrival.

Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child

During an Instagram Live in July, she explained why she hasn’t shared many photos of her pregnancy with her fans. "Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but I'm pregnant through a pandemic," she said. "My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

Gigi added: "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been very cute and exciting and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say to make sure you don't miss it."

