Harry Kane and wife Kate's baby gender revealed! The England footballer and his wife already have two daughters

Harry Kane teased fans last week when he announced that he and wife Kate Goodland are expecting their third baby, but the gender was unknown - until now!

"We are having a boy," the England Captain proudly announced on Instagram, next to a sweet video montage of the couple's gender reveal party. Harry and Kate already share two daughters, Ivy, three, and Vivienne, almost two, so the whole family seemed thrilled with the news.

After getting his friends and family to guess the gender via Zoom, Harry lined up a football and kicked it into a goal, where a huge football-shaped balloon was hanging. As the ball connected with the balloon, blue smoke billowed out to confirm they will welcome a son.

Friends and fans rushed to congratulate Harry, with Jamie Redknapp simply commenting clapping emojis while Robbie Keane wrote: "Congrats guys" followed by a blue heart emoji. Sam Cox added: "Get in there!!! Actually buzzing for you and the family! Congratulations brother."

When Harry first gave fans a peek inside their sweet party, Harry simply captioned the Instagram snap: "(Red heart) OR (blue heart)," referring to whether they will have a girl or a boy. Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, who are childhood sweethearts, with one commenting: "Aww congratulations." Another wrote: "As long as the baby is healthy that's all that matters."

Harry shared a look inside the gender reveal party on Instagram

For their first daughter Ivy, whom they welcomed in January 2017, Kate shared a sweet snap of the newborn and revealed she had a positive birth experience - so we'll keep our fingers crossed the same applies for her baby son!

At the time, Kate explained: "Our beautiful hypnobirthed baby girl Ivy. Being a first time mum, I was very scared about labour and was recommended to try hypnobirthing. We had an amazing water birth with no pain relief or gas and air and Harry was an incredible birthing partner."

