Jake Quickenden's girlfriend shows off bare baby bump for the first time The couple are expecting their first child together

The countdown is on for Jake Quickenden and his girlfriend, Sophie Church! The couple are expecting their first baby together, and on Thursday, Sophie took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her bare baby bump for the first time.

The pregnant 27-year-old, shared a selfie taken in the couple's bedroom, posing in front of a mirror in a black lingerie set. Her little bump is clearly visible, and she sweetly captioned the snapshot, "Morning baby x."

On Wednesday, Jake and Sophie made an appearance via video link on Lorraine, when they discussed their impending arrival. Sophie, who is around four months pregnant, admitted she hadn't had an easy ride in her first trimester.

"So far it hasn't been too good, I've been really sick," she shared. "But now I'm coming out the other side and hoping the next few months I'll be able to enjoy. We've only got about five months left."

Jake, 32, and Sophie announced their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine this week.

"I'm so excited to be a dad. It's something I've always wanted to do and I feel completely ready for it," singer and songwriter Jake told us.

This will be Jake's first child while Sophie already has son Freddie, six, from a previous relationship. And beauty therapist Sophie said her son and boyfriend have a brilliant relationship.

"Jake will be such an amazing dad," she shared. "Just seeing how he is with Freddie, I know that he will be brilliant and completely hands on."

In the interview, the couple also reveal their heartache at suffering a miscarriage last year. "Even though I was only six weeks pregnant it really hit me hard," Sophie says. "With this pregnancy we still carry that worry, so it was nice to have the scan and know that everything is okay.

"We had been trying for a year and a half and I was doing ovulation tests and everything and Jake said: 'Stop putting pressure on us, it will happen when it's meant to happen.' But when you really want something it's so hard to not feel disappointed every month."

