Rochelle Humes reduced to tears as she details parenting struggle The Saturdays singer is pregnant with her third child

Rochelle Humes has shared an inspiring post, detailing her struggle with the new "normal" whilst also dealing with "a lot change in the family".

Sharing a photo of herself in tears and a video of her youngest daughter Valentina dancing, the Saturdays singer confessed: "A lot of change for us at the minute as a family - new house, new area but, the most change for my Alaia starting a brand new school after lockdown.

"I'm so proud of how brave she is and so ready for a new adventure, so odd for me not being able to go in and make sure she’s okay but I guess that’s the new 'normal' for you. I held it together and as soon as the door shut I lost it."

Asking her fans whether they could relate, the doting mum - who is expecting her third child with husband Marvin Humes - added: "Being a parent is never easy...please tell me it's not just me? She's totally fine by the way and SO excited.

"I think I got more upset because Marv is away too...swipe to see what I came home to, my bestie @mauriceflynn and Valle making music videos... I'm good now."

The doting mum shared this selfie

Rochelle's followers were quick to reassure her, with one writing: "Aww beautiful, you are such a good mother. A good role model. Xxx."

Another remarked: "I promise you, you are not alone. I was the same when I dropped my son to school yesterday (went into Y1) and my daughter who started secondary school. I was in tears when I said goodbye to both of them and it's okay to feel that way, they are our babies and you just want to make sure they are going to be okay x."

Both Marvin and Rochelle are awaiting the arrival of their little boy

Rochelle, 31, and Marvin, 35, relocated from their former home in Essex to a new build property in London in late July, and are now preparing for the arrival of their son, who is due in October.

Until their little boy arrives, the couple have ensured they are spending plenty of quality time with Alaia-Mai and Valle. "With just over eight weeks until we meet our new addition," the expectant mother recently said. "I've been soaking up as much time as I can with these two. How lucky are we @marvinhumes #ours."

