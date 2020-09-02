The sweet story behind Ed Sheeran’s baby daughter's name The singer is a proud new dad

Ed Sheeran thrilled his many fans this week when he announced the happy news that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a daughter.

The couple have named their little girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, and clues on the singer's social media seem to suggest the origin of the newborn's unusual first and middle names.

Lyra Belacqua is one of the main characters in His Dark Materials by Phillip Pullman, which Ed has previously tweeted his approval of, calling the series "the best books I've ever read" back in 2015.

Around nine months ago, meanwhile, a photo surfaced on Instagram showing Ed in Antarctica, leading fans to wonder whether Cherry might have been with him, and even whether the new dad and his wife might have conceived Lyra on their travels.

The couple were together for three years before tying the knot in 2018 but have known each other since their Suffolk schooldays.

They are notoriously private about their relationship, but Ed clearly couldn't resist sharing the news about their new arrival, posting the sweetest photo to Instagram on Tuesday in honour of his daughter's birth.

The Shape of You hitmaker uploaded a picture that showed a tiny pair of blue baby socks placed on a colourful blanket.

Ed accompanied the cute snap with a heartfelt message about little Lyra's birth, which read: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you...

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her.

"Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

