Gemma Atkinson vents about baby Mia in funny video The star's post is sure to make you smile

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a hilarious parenting frustration – and we can seriously relate!

The former Hollyoaks star told her followers that she was about to leave for work, but her one-year-old daughter Mia was still sound asleep, meaning that she'd have to wake her up.

Gemma then added that on days when she has nothing to do, such as a lazy Sunday, her little girl is up at the crack of dawn.

Typical!

Sitting in her kitchen, the radio host explained: "Isn't it funny with babies – kids in general – when you need to be up and out of the house, like you've got to go to work, they'll sleep.

Gemma shared the hilarious post on Instagram

"And I'm like, I'm gonna have to wake you up soon hun. It sounds awful, but I've got to go to work. You need to come.

"The days when it's a Sunday, don't have to be up? 5 o'clock: 'Whey!' What's that about?"

Gemma often has us in stitches with her hilarious parenting anecdotes, and on Sunday, the 35-year-old shared what might just be her funniest yet!

Gemma shared the sweetest photo of Mia

Taking to Instagram, Gemma shared a picture of Mia which showed her sitting in a shopping trolley alongside her Teletubby toy 'Po', writing across it: "Imagine the stress of 2!! Mums amaze me how they do it."

She later shared hilarious details about her first baby scan, telling her 1.5 million followers: "People have messaged about my post of Mia with the red Teletubby, is it Po that one?

"They're all a bit annoying aren't they? And weird, but she loves Teletubbies. And regarding the twin thing, mums have messaged who have twins and triplets.

"Gorka has actually got twins in his immediate family, on both sides, mum and dad's side.

"And I have twins in my family via the granddad so when we went for the scan I kept saying to him on the drive there: 'What are we going to do if it's two? What are we going to do if we've got two babies? One's going to be tough, never mind two!'"

She added: "So yeah, we had a bit of a relief, obviously we would have dealt with it, you do, don't you? You have to.

"As you've all DM'd me, you make it work and parents are incredible but, yeah, could've been two little Mia's… Oh god."

