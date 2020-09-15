Gemma Atkinson shows off ultra-glam beach waves – and we're loving it! The former Strictly Come Dancing star got all dolled up

Gemma Atkinson is rocking a new hairstyle – and we are so here for it! The former Strictly Come Dancing star got all dolled up for a photoshoot with gorgeous sun-kissed makeup, but it was her tousled beach waves that really made her look.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals pregnancy scan details - and they're hilarious

The actress, who usually has her straight hair scraped back into a ponytail or topknot, showed off her ultra-glamorous new hairstyle on Instagram Stories as she wished her friend and co-star Steph McGovern the best of luck for her new show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: We are absolutely loving Gemma Atkinson's relaxed beach waves

"Hi everyone, I'm on a photoshoot today so I'm not on Steph's Packed Lunch until tomorrow, but I just wanted to say Steph good luck for your first show, the team's going to be fab, you're going to be fab, everyone's going to love it," said Gemma. "I'll be there tomorrow so I'll see you all then, but good luck for your first show, I'm having a brew for you!"

MORE: Gemma Atkinson confirms exciting news and Gorka Marquez could not be more proud!

Gemma looked stunning with her new hairstyle

The new Channel 4 shows sees former BBC Breakfast presenter Steph host a daily lunchtime programme. It launched on Monday, with celebrity guests including Vogue Williams and Bake Off newcomer Matt Lucas. Tuesday's episode will see Steph reunited with Gemma, plus JB Gill, Chris Kamara and Claire King.

Vogue clearly had a whale of a time on the programme, as she took to Instagram to share some photos from the studio. The mother-of-two wrote: "What a day! I can't tell you how much fun I had on @packedlunchc4 with @stephlunch @miquitaoliver @doctors_kitchen. I love doing live tv, actually I just love working in tv and I've missed it.

She filmed the video backstage on a photoshoot

MORE: Vogue Williams forced to defend post-baby body backlash

"We had a great first show and I've been really lucky that the crew are so accommodating to me being a working mom. I'm not quite ready to leave Gigi for the day and I'm still feeding her so it's a little easier to take her with me for now. It's nice to be able to get back to work and feel super supported, I love my job, going to sleep feeling v happy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.