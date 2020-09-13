Gemma Atkinson has revealed an anecdote about the first time she and boyfriend Gorka Marquez went for an ultrasound when she was pregnant with daughter Mia and we can't stop laughing!

Taking to her stories on Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a picture of Mia which showed her sitting in a shopping trolley alongside her Teletubby toy 'Po', writing across it: "Imagine the stress of 2!! Mums amaze me how they do it."

She later shared hilarious details about her first baby scan, telling her 1.5 million followers: "People have messaged about my post of Mia with the red Teletubby, is it Po that one? They're all a bit annoying aren't they? And weird, but she loves Teletubbies. And regarding the twin thing, mums have messaged who have twins and triplets.

"Gorka has actually got twins in his immediate family, on both sides, mum and dad's side. And I have twins in my family via the granddad so when we went for the scan I kept saying to him on the drive there: 'What are we going to do if it's two? What are we going to do if we've got two babies? One's going to be tough, never mind two!'"

The former Strictly star shared an adorable picture of Mia alongside her favourite Teletubby

She added: "So yeah, we had a bit of a relief, obviously we would have dealt with it, you do, don't you? You have to. As you've all DM'd me, you make it work and parents are incredible but, yeah, could've been two little Mia's… Oh god."

Gemma is currently parenting Mia on her own whilst Gorka is in London ahead of the start of Strictly Come Dancing.

It’s a busy time for the couple as while Gorka, 30, remains in London because of work commitments, Gemma, 35, is preparing to move out of their current Manchester home and into their new build, which is nearly ready.