Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar shows off serious rhythm in adorable new video The famous chef shared the clip on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay has proved once again that his son Oscar is his mini-me thanks to his latest adorable video of the tot.

The celebrity chef welcomed the weekend by posting an old TikTok clip of himself on Friday, dancing to a remix of Nightcrawlers hit Push The Feeling On, which sees him bust out some moves alongside a moving car.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's baby son Oscar wears a man bun!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares sweet clip of little Oscar trying to eat ice cream

But this time, Gordon cut in a few clips of little Oscar showing off some serious rhythm as he appears to dance alongside his dad, shaking his hips and cracking a huge smile for the camera.

Needless to say, Gordon's fans wasted no time in commenting on the heartwarming video, with one writing: "OMG! Best video I've ever seen!" Another added: "Baby Gordon just took it to a whole other level."

Gordon and Oscar show off their best moves

It's not the first time this week that Gordon has dedicated a social media post to his youngest child. On Monday, the famous chef uploaded some adorable snapshots of Oscar with his bright blonde hair tied up in a little top knot.

The tot could be seen sitting in a baby carrier and sucking on his fingers as his proud dad captured him on camera. Gordon wrote: "Happy Bun day Monday!"

MORE: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana share important update during family time in Cornwall

Gordon shared a sweet snapshot from his 'swimming lesson' with Oscar

The Ramsay family are currently staying at their holiday home in Cornwall, with Gordon keeping fans regularly updated on his social media pages.

He posted some more family snapshots over the bank holiday weekend, showing him and Oscar enjoying a swim together. The images are thought to have been taken in the incredible swimming pool at the family's property, which features a transparent wall overlooking the Cornish coast.

Oscar is clearly in his element in the water, wearing a big smile as his dad supported him. "Swimming lessons done!" Gordon, 53, wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.