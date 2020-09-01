Charley Webb reveals a rare peek inside her son Ace's 'relaxing' bedroom

Charley Webb often shares glimpses inside the gorgeous Yorkshire home she shares with husband Matthew Wolfenden on social media, but there's one room we've never seen – until now. The Emmerdale actress revealed a first look inside her youngest son Ace's bedroom in a photo posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday, and it has been decorated in her favourite Scandi style.

"I love Ace's bedroom. It's so simple and relaxing," Charley captioned the photo that shows one corner of the room, which has neutral coloured walls and a wooden mobile with beads and tassels hanging from the ceiling.

A circular wall-mounted shelf with bunny ears is positioned to one side, with wooden models of a hippo, fox and elephant on display.

Charley Webb shared a look inside her son Ace's nursery

Charley bought the shelf for £29.99 from Zara Home in April, and shared a photo of her new purchase at the time, telling her followers: "And this rabbit shelf. Love how Scandi they look."

The soap actress also bought a wooden rail to display the one-year-old's clothes, which was also from Zara Home. "I just ordered this 'wardrobe' for Ace's room. He's got a chest of drawers which most of his stuff goes in but how cute will a few little things look on there," Charley wrote alongside a photo of a wooden clothes rack she has bought in place of a traditional wardrobe.

Charley shares three sons with her husband Matthew Wolfenden

No doubt baby Ace's room has also been filled with pieces from Charley's Nordi Babi collection, which she launched in August. The mum-of-three announced her exciting new venture in an Instagram post, explaining it was something she had been looking to do for years.

"We're starting off really small and hopefully we will expand as we go. Scandinavian style is my favourite whether it's toys or decor and with Nördi Bäbi we hope to bring you a little bit of what we love. I can't wait for you guys to go on this journey with us. Xx." Charley wrote.

