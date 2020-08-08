Charley Webb opens up about having a fourth child The Emmerdale star spoke frankly to her fans

Charley Webb took some time out of her weekend plans to chat to fans on Saturday, and was asked all sorts of questions – even whether or not she's planning on having a fourth child.

When one of the Emmerdale star's followers asked: "Do you want more children in the future?" Charley replied: "Who knows. Maybe."

We're not surprised that the doting mum hasn't made up her mind yet, her youngest son Ace only turned one last month!

The prospect of having another baby isn't the only topic that the soap star discussed candidly.

Charley also spoke frankly about misconceptions she's read about herself in the media, revealing she has been portrayed as "moody".

Charley chatted away to her fans

When asked: "What is the biggest misconception you've read about yourself?" the Debbie Dingle actress responded: "Just how moody I am. Apparently I'm really miserable. I'm just not a massively over the top smiley person. But I'm absolutely fine inside and I'm happy with the way I am. I don’t need to be constantly smiling for everyone."

Well said, Charley!

And of course, motherhood also came up, with another person asking how Charley has been coping throughout the coronavirus pandemic with three young, energetic little lads running around.

"How are you finding life as a mum of three in this pandemic? I struggle and I have two," an Instagram user queried.

Charley, who is known for her honest ways, didn't hold back, describing the last few months as "chaos" but adding that she "loved having so much precious time with them".

The 32-year-old said: "Chaos. I find some days really, really tough. I loved having so much precious time with them but the struggle is real. Hope you're ok. Remind yourself that you're doing great."

