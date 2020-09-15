Charley Webb always appears to have flawless skin, but she revealed that is not necessarily the case on Tuesday when she opened up about her relatable skin problems.

READ: Charley Webb forced to deny this surprising rumour

The Emmerdale actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a makeup-free video in which she showed off her cold sores. "This is my mouth. I've got cold sores all over it, there's about four there and two there," she said, pointing to different sections of her lips.

Charley went makeup-free to show off her cold sores

Charley continued: "So painful! I suffer with them really badly and I have done for years. My mum and my sister suffer with them, they're just awful. I'm in so much pain."

Cold sores are contagious lumps or blisters on the face, and anyone who's ever experienced them will know how annoying and painful they are. Unfortunately for Charley, the virus that causes them, called herpes simplex, remains in a person's skin for life.

Compeed cold sore patches, £5.25, Amazon

According to the NHS, treatments can include painkillers such as ibuprofen to help ease the pain and swelling, anti-viral creams and cold sore patches, which cost around £5.

MORE: Emma Willis' £3 beauty hack revealed – and it's perfect for work mornings

As well as speaking out about her physical health, Charley has also previously been open about her mental health struggles following the birth of her three children Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and Ace, one. In May, she shared a new family photo taken in the hospital shortly after she gave birth to Ace and wrote: "This is our first picture as a 5. A couple of hours after Ace was born."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb's son Buster reveals incredible hidden talent

The 32-year-old, who is married to Matthew Wolfenden, went on to reveal that all three of her births were "amazing", but said she found it particularly difficult to cope after welcoming her youngest son.

"I suffered with postnatal depression after Buster which I didn’t realise at the time. With Bowie, I was so aware of how I felt before that I really managed things much better. I made sure I got him in a routine really early on and for me, I think that helped me (I’m a bit of a control freak)," Charley wrote. "The jump from 2-3 I found the hardest," she said, before urging others to "be honest, be truthful" about their feelings.

RELATED: Charley Webb shares hilarious gamble she's taking with baby Ace's outfit

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.