Gigi Hadid only recently gave fans their first look at her blossoming baby bump, so we were left shocked when new photos emerged of the model and her sister Bella both cradling their stomachs, dated 11 June!

The 25-year-old spent much of her pregnancy enjoying a relaxing summer with Bella at their family's ranch in New Hope, Pennsylvania – even announcing she was expecting her first child with One Direction's Zayn Malik while staying at the property.

Bella shared a new insight into her sister's early pregnancy by posting photo of the pair in the garden, joking in the Instagram caption: "June 11, 2020...two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying."

Fans were forced to do a double-take, with one writing: "Omg I thought she was preggas," and a second adding: "When I tell you I had HEART PALPITATIONS before I read this caption again ..... lord." Lenny Kravitz, meanwhile, joked: "No that’s aunt Sandy’s brownies :)."

Aside from burgers, Gigi also recently revealing her latest pregnancy craving is cupcakes. Taking to Twitter, she joked: "Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself."

Bella jokingly posed for a photo with sister Gigi's baby bump

She continued: "@sprinkles do I have to defrost the whole box right when I get it or can I defrost them one by one to make them last longer?" With flavours including red velvet, vanilla, dark chocolate and sprinkle, we can understand why Gigi was keen to make the box last as long as possible!

Fans were delighted to catch a glimpse inside her pregnancy diet, with one even asking: "What other cravings have you had?" Gigi told her 9.5 million followers: "Supreme triple chunk brownies & make-your-own ranch mix dip w carrots ...... lol."

