Frankie Bridge turned to her Instagram followers for advice after revealing her son Carter is often in pain during the night.

The former Saturdays singer shared a sweet snap of the sleeping five-year-old as she pleaded for tips and tricks to help soothe his growing pains, after revealing she had exhausted all options.

"Does anyone else's kid get growing pains? Carter seems to get them quite often. Only at night. Doc said it's normal, they seem to be happening more and are more painful bless him," Frankie wrote. According to the NHS, growing pains are not actually caused by growing, and while they have no clear cause, they tend to be common in children who are active.

"I've given him Calpol, tried massage (hates it), hot water bottles, ice pack," she continued, before asking, "Any tips on how to help soothe them?" She has not yet shared her findings, but Frankie is not the only star to have voiced concerns over the issue in the past.

Stacey Solomon also revealed her son Leighton suffered from the common problem back in January. The Loose Women panellist shared some tips from her followers to help Leighton, who was seven at the time.

Frankie asked for advice to help Carter's growing pains

Besides a sweet photo of her baby boy Rex, Stacey wrote: "Pickle is sleeping like a little frog. If any of you have advice for growing pains I'd love to hear it. My middle pickle really suffers with them and I feel a bit helpless atm. Love you all."

She continued: "Loads and loads of tips from you all RE: growing pains & lots of you saying your pickles are struggling too so I thought I'd share the most popular ones with you…" The advice ranged from gentle massages, hot water bottles, supportive shoes, heat packs, children's calpol or ibuprofen and warm baths before bed. Here's to hoping something works for Frankie's son soon...

