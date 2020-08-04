Frankie Bridge sent fans into a frenzy after her latest fashion finds had many querying whether she is expecting another child with her husband Wayne.

The Saturdays singer posted a number of photos on her Instagram on Monday, which saw her modelling a variety of dresses that she tagged "#maternity".

MORE: The best maternity brands for summer clothes for pregnant women



Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge creates impressive makeshift slide for sons Parker and Carter

One frock in particular really stood out – a gorgeous zebra-print midi slip dress from Next. The frock features a V-neck and delicate cami straps and is perfect for the upcoming heatwave.

While not advertised as a maternity dress, Frankie seemed to think its relaxed fit is perfect to accommodate a growing baby bump.

Frankie Bridge sparked pregnancy rumours after modelling 'maternity' clothes

Captioning the photos, Frankie wrote: "#frankiesfaves!... with a little help from @torsandford ... cos why the hell not?! .... all links will be in my stories... #ootd #maternity."

Needless to say, her fans were shocked by her apparent pregnancy announcement. "OMG are you preggers?" asked one. "Are you pregnant????" said another.

However, many of Frankie's fans soon set the record straight, revealing it is her sister, Victoria, who is pregnant – with twins! On Frankie's Facebook page, she has actually posted photos of her sister in the same outfits, showing off her huge baby bump.

MORE: Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping family home in Surrey

It's actually Frankie's sister Victoria who is pregnant

The TV star shares two sons with husband Wayne; Parker, six, and Carter, four. Despite her often modelling some gorgeous outfits for her weekly '#frankiesfaves' posts, she recently admitted that she doesn't like "getting dressed up".

Frankie revealed that she and Wayne never go anywhere "posh" on date nights because of this and that they spent lockdown in their pyjamas. "Before lockdown, we would just go to the cinema or for dinner," the 31-year-old told The Mirror. "We're quite lazy, we don't really go into London or do anything that posh. We can't be bothered getting dressed up!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.