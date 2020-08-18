Frankie Bridge sparks parenting debate with new photo of sons The star opened up in an honest post

Frankie Bridge has sparked a parenting debate after sharing a photo of her two boys using their iPads during dinner.

Posting a snap of herself looking radiant in an oversized white shirt as she sipped on a cocktail, Frankie revealed that she was an "iPad mum", despite swearing she "never would be".

The star's full caption read: "The reality of dinner out with the kids... I’ll admit it...I’m an iPad Mum... swore I never would be...but here we are... the boys are happy... we’re happy... we’re all happy! Cheers! And Bon apetite."

The doting mum's post sparked an intense parenting debate, with many mums and dads agreeing with Frankie.

Others, however, suggested using colouring books and cards.

Frankie shared the photo on Instagram

"iPad mum all the way especially when there’s food involved," wrote one parent, with another adding: "Thank you for posting real life pictures that make the rest of us see we’re not failing or useless mothers."

Another suggested that when children get older, they should be encouraged to join in conversations around the dinner table.

"Gone are the days when Italian restaurants in particular would allow kids to draw on the tables. I think it’s okay whilst they are really young," started one Instagram user, before adding: "But when they are that bit older it’s good for them to be engaging with adults. I have seen people giving children games to play with at the table and this would be better than them staring at computer screens."

Another of Frankie's followers echoed the sentiment, commenting: "iPads are a good fall back at dinner but we also try and take card games like Uno, Dobble or just a normal deck for games like Gin Rummy to have that interaction. When they get bored of that and have eaten then whip out the iPad and order a second bottle!"

