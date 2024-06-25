Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt announces surprise pregnancy

Congratulations are in order as Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt has confirmed her pregnancy. Debuting her blossoming baby bump at the Into Film Awards on Monday, the actress stepped out in a bright red one-shoulder dress as she headed into the ODEON Luxe in Leicester Square.

© Getty Joanne Froggatt showed off her baby bump on the red carpet

Putting on a radiant display as she posed for photos, Joanne accessorised her ensemble with matching red stilettos and silver rings. With her hair blow-dried to perfection, the actress rocked a brown smokey eye, rosy blusher and a lick of pale pink lip gloss.

Joanne, 43, has yet to confirm the identity of the father. In August 2023, the star was linked to a mystery man named Mark, with whom she is thought to be in a relationship.

© Getty The actress is thought to be in a relationship with a mystery man named Mark

Notoriously private, the star has remained tight-lipped about their romance, but it's widely reported that Joanne and Mark had already been together for several months when they were first pictured together.

From 2012 to 2020, the Downton Abbey alum was married to IT consultant James Cannon, whom she married in a romantic Oxford ceremony.

Confirming their split after eight years, Joanne told The Telegraph: "We've been separated for a little while. I'm looking to the future. I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens."

Prior to their split, Joanne had opened up about her "perfect" dynamic with James in a 2015 interview. "He's passionate about film and theatre, so we have a common interest – and he's not in the business, so it's perfect," she said.

© Getty Joanne Froggatt was previously married to James Cannon

Together, the pair had lived in Buckinghamshire and even set up their own production company called Run It.

With Joanne expecting her first child, we imagine her Downton Abbey co-stars have been sharing their congratulations. While details about the next instalment are under wraps, the 43-year-old is expected to reprise her role as Anna Bates in the third movie.

In May, Michelle Dockery confirmed that the film has entered production, with the Downton Abbey Instagram account posting footage from the cast's first table read.

"It feels amazing and emotional. It's wonderful, all to be back together again," Michelle told the camera. "We come back together and it feels like no time has passed at all. We're so happy to announce that we're in production for the third Downton Abbey movie, we can't wait to see you."