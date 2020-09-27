Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is her mini-me in sweet new photo

Sophie Hamilton
Actress Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is her double in a new photo shared by Strictly star Gorka Marquez – see the picture
Aw, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's little girl Mia is seriously cute AND she looks just like her star mum!
Strictly dancer Gorka shared a new photo of himself and his daughter on Saturday which showed cute Mia wearing daddy's beanie hat. He wrote: "Already wearing papa's beanie. She got it from @glouiseatkinson #daddysgirl."
Gemma replied: "Oh so Mia's allowed to borrow your stuff but not me?!!" with a laughing emoji.
Gorka's fans couldn't believe how much one-year-old Mia looked like her actress mum, with one writing: "She's the spit of you here Gemma," and another saying, "She literally is Gemma’s double! So beautiful."
One said: "Trying to decide who she looks more like. Decided she’s a mummy face." We have to agree – sweet Mia has her mum's big blue eyes and we can see blonde hair under the beanie.
It's been a busy time for the family-of-three recently, as they've moved into their 'dream home', which is a new build property.
Taking to her Instagram Stories to share an update with her followers, Gemma explained: "We finally did it though! New house, new neighbours to meet, new local shops to explore and new memories to make. Mia seems to be settling nicely too which was a concern, but all good!"
Gemma, Gorka and Mia enjoying some family time
Gorka has been spending time away from home quarantining in a hotel with the other Strictly Come Dancing pros, as they prepare for the upcoming series of the BBC show, so we're sure he enjoyed his Mia cuddles this weekend.