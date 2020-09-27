Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is her mini-me in sweet new photo Mia looked adorable wearing her dad's hat

Aw, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's little girl Mia is seriously cute AND she looks just like her star mum!

Strictly dancer Gorka shared a new photo of himself and his daughter on Saturday which showed cute Mia wearing daddy's beanie hat. He wrote: "Already wearing papa's beanie. She got it from @glouiseatkinson #daddysgirl."

Gemma replied: "Oh so Mia's allowed to borrow your stuff but not me?!!" with a laughing emoji.

Gorka's fans couldn't believe how much one-year-old Mia looked like her actress mum, with one writing: "She's the spit of you here Gemma," and another saying, "She literally is Gemma’s double! So beautiful."

WATCH: Strictly's Gorka reunites with Mia and it's the cutest!

Mia looks just like mum Gemma in this new photo with dad Gorka

One said: "Trying to decide who she looks more like. Decided she’s a mummy face." We have to agree – sweet Mia has her mum's big blue eyes and we can see blonde hair under the beanie.

Actress Gemma Atkinson

It's been a busy time for the family-of-three recently, as they've moved into their 'dream home', which is a new build property.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share an update with her followers, Gemma explained: "We finally did it though! New house, new neighbours to meet, new local shops to explore and new memories to make. Mia seems to be settling nicely too which was a concern, but all good!"

Gemma, Gorka and Mia enjoying some family time

Gorka has been spending time away from home quarantining in a hotel with the other Strictly Come Dancing pros, as they prepare for the upcoming series of the BBC show, so we're sure he enjoyed his Mia cuddles this weekend.