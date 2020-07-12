Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal her daughter Mia has reached a huge new milestone, and it has made her dad Gorka Marquez very emotional!

On her Instagram Stories, the Strictly Come Dancing star told fans: "Mia just walked!" to which Gorka added: "And I just cried," before comparing his reaction to "when I watch The Notebook." Gemma continued by explaining the situation took the parents completely by surprise, stating: "She walked three steps, she did three little steps whilst eating a bagel." Bless her!

This comes just weeks after Gemma told HELLO! that her daughter, who recently turned one, was learning to walk at her own pace. She said: "She does it with a little walker at the moment. It's a mixture of emotions as a parent because you're so proud of their little achievements and you're rooting for them to do it, but then also you think 'don't do it too quickly because you won't need me as much.'" Discussing her own childhood, Gemma told us: "My mum said kids just do it in their own time. I think my sister was walking when she was one, but she said it took me around 16 months." So Mia is taking after her auntie then!

Gorka was very emotional after his daughter Mia walked for the first time!

Gemma and Gorka both appeared to have a very different reaction to Mia taking her first steps compared to when she began crawling, when the former Hollyoaks actress described herself as a "nervous wreck". But Mia picked them both up very quickly! "It was only a few weeks ago I was on FaceTime with my mum and she was trying her hardest to crawl. We're going 'go on, you can do it' and she kept failing, bless her. And then suddenly she woke up two days later and just nailed it," Gemma said.

