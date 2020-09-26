Gemma Atkinson reveals romantic night with Gorka Marquez is off the cards The famous mum took to Instagram

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez might have been child-free on Friday night, but their date night was scuppered by boxes of unpacked household items!

MORE: Gemma Atkinson vents about baby Mia in funny video

In an Instagram video, Gemma told the camera that she and Gorka had been unable to make any exciting plans, as there was plenty of work at home to do.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Gorka Marquez reunites with baby Mia in heart-melting new video

"We're in the new house, and we've still got so much stuff to do," the radio host began.

"We're child free tonight. Shall we go for dinner? Shall we watch a film? No. We're unpacking still."

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson celebrates huge milestone with Gorka Marquez

Gemma shared the video on Instagram

RELATED: Gorka Marquez reunites with baby Mia in heart-melting new video

At one point Gorka, who was pacing around downstairs on the phone, looked up at Gemma and hilariously asked: "What's the matter with you?" causing the former soap star to burst out laughing.

It's shaping up to be an exciting month for Gemma and Gorka, who finally moved into their new home this week.

The famous mum revealed on Wednesday that the family of three had at long last entered the property, and we can imagine it's going to be a busy few weeks!

The couple bought their "dream home" earlier this year, but their move was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Gemma previously telling HELLO! that they had been "living out of cardboard boxes" during the lockdown.

Thankfully one-year-old Mia is already feeling settled there too.

Gorka was reunited with his girls this week

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share an update with her followers, Gemma explained: "We finally did it though! New house, new neighbours to meet, new local shops to explore and new memories to make. Mia seems to be settling nicely too which was a concern, but all good!"

Gorka reunited with his girls that same day, after being away from home and quarantining in a hotel with the other Strictly Come Dancing pros, as they prepare for the upcoming series of the BBC show.

To celebrate, the doting dad posted a series of clips as he shared his joy at spending time with his daughter once again.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.