Coleen Rooney rides rollercoasters with son Kit at Legoland – and fans react

Coleen Rooney is a doting mum to four boys, but she ensured she spent some quality time with her son Kit over the weekend.

The thrill-seeking pair visited Legoland in Windsor, Berkshire with Kit's cousins, where they spent the day riding on rollercoasters and meeting Lego characters. "Lovely day at Legoland with Kit and his cousins," Coleen wrote next to several snaps of the boys at the theme park.

Coleen and her son Kit braved the rollercoasters at Legoland

And it wasn't just her son who enjoyed the rides. Dressed in a white and red floral playsuit, white trainers and sunglasses, the 34-year-old, who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney, ensured she was ready to get involved.

Not only did she let Kit drive her around in a car, but she also sat at the back of the ship on Pirate Falls: Treasure Quest, which involves a big drop into water – and her sunglasses didn't even budge! We're not sure how Coleen managed to look so chic for the family day out.

Commenting on the sweet photos, fans wrote: "Gorgeous kids and Kit’s wee face he’s a cutie pie," and: "Such a great Mum x." A third added: "Such great pictures xx," while another voiced their disappointment after seeing the snaps. "Wish Legoland in California opened up in full like this one…" they remarked.

The four-year-old looked thrilled to spend the day with his cousins

Kit was likely enjoying a weekend of fun after his first few days of school. At the end of August, Coleen shared adorable photos of the four-year-old trying on his school uniform for the very first time, including grey shorts, a jumper and a stripy blazer.

Despite being parents to four young boys – Kai, ten, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and Cass, two – Coleen was forced to shut down pregnancy rumours following her family holiday to Barbados. She explained: "Having a great time on our favourite island, so lucky and grateful to be here.

"A lot of local paparazzi on the beach as always (doesn't stop us all having fun) seen some unflattering photos out... but no am not pregnant for them asking. I've just put weight on."

