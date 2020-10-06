Holly Willoughby's unexpected go-to homeware brand revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning star Holly Willoughby tends to keep her home tightly under wraps, but the photos she has shared in the past often have a recurring theme: Emma Bridgewater designs.

SEE: Holly Willoughby's stunning garden unveiled

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby unveils jaw-dropping This Morning dressing room

This is notable not least for the fact that prices start from just £2.75, meaning it's something we can all invest in for our own homes, but for the fact that they're gorgeous.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's beautiful home kitchen revealed

Holly first shared a photo of a mug with the word 'Granny' on from the polka dot collection in 2017. She captioned the post, "Errmm?..."

The same design with multicoloured hearts is available from just £20.95, with an additional £1 per personalised character.

At Christmas time, she also invested in a festive mug from Emma Bridgewater, with her name 'Holly' on the front. The design came from the 'Little Holly' collection which isn't currently live but we're hoping will make a reappearance when it's closer to December.

Plates, bowls and serving dishes from the label make up almost all of Holly's kitchenware collection. As she served Christmas dinner for her family, she unveiled everything from heart-shaped bowls to large platters and bowls.

She showed an additional image when she baked a cake for her daughter Belle during lockdown. Her exact soup plate is currently on site for £19.95, while her oval platter is available in the exact same design but a circular shape.

On Mother's Day, Holly posted a photo of herself and her children enjoying breakfast in bed, revealing yet more from the polka dot range, including the standard-sized plate and the plain polka dot mug.

Holly lives in a £3million home in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Belle, Harry and Chester.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.