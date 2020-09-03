It was a big day in the Solomon/Swash household on Thursday as Stacey Solomon took the couple’s 'Big Pickles' – aka Leighton and Zachary – back to school after six months at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Loose Women presenter admitted she was feeling "so emotional" as she prepped for the return, sharing several stories with fans, noting: "I don’t know if I’m relieved or gutted." And after the school run was done, she came back to give an update with tears in her eyes. Oh bless!

RELATED: Best hand sanitisers your kids won't lose - and ones without methanol

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon preps for back to school

"And they’re in. I don’t know if I'm relieved or what, she said. "Such a weird feeling. I’m going to make myself a cup of tea and drown my sorrows," she joked. "I hope you’re all ok, and oh my god I just can’t stop thinking about everyone who's been in lockdown on their own, all the single parents, people without friends or have lost people… I don’t know how you did it, I take my hat off to you."

Personalised hand sanitiser bottle, £2.74, Etsy

SHOP: Best face masks for children going back to school

Stacey shared a lovely photo of the boys looking smart in their new uniforms, noting they were "a bit nervous", adding: "I know they’ll be so happy once they’re in." She also revealed the genius accessory she got them to help keep safe at school. The star kitted each boy out with a personalised hand sanitiser bottle which she can refill at home. That way the boys will always have the means to keep their hands clean and germ-free.

Stacey Solomon was all ready for the big day (apart from the packed lunch)

Stacey's bottles were almost certainly adorned with vinyl custom labels made by her sister Jenna Solomon. The bubbly TV star’s sister has her own shop –The Label Lady – which must be super handy for Stacey's labeling obsession. If you want to copy there idea there are also several similar bottles available on Etsy.

Zachary, 12, is Stacey’s son with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox and eight-year-old Leighton is her son with her former fiancé Aaron Barnham. The 30-year-old TV star is also mum to one-year-old Rex, her first child with Joe Swash.

GET THE LOOK: Zach and Leighton's backpacks

Vans check backpack, 30, JD Sports

Hype navy drip backpack, 24.99, Just The Hype

RELATED: Stacey Solomon shows off her insanely organised fridge - and it's so easy to copy

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.