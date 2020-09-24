Holly Willoughby's son Chester, 5, pens adorable note to the Tooth Fairy The This Morning star shared the message on Instagram

Holly Willoughby melted hearts on Thursday when she shared a sweet message her son Chester, five, had left for the tooth fairy.

The This Morning star admitted her little boy was left panicking after he lost his tooth in the grass, meaning he was unable to leave it under his pillow for the tooth fairy to collect. Aww!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's son Chester reveals creative side ahead of new school year

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby announces exciting baby news

Sharing his adorable letter on Instagram, which was neatly written out on some lined paper, the note read: "To Tooth Fairy, I lost my tooth today in the grass. Please can you still come. Love Chester."

Explaining the note, the mum-of-three captioned the photo: "Slight panic when Chester lost his first tooth today and could find it... I’m sure the tooth fairy will still come..."

Needless to say, Holly's famous friends and followers were quick to comment on the post, with co-host and best pal Phillip Schofield simply writing: "Awwwwww!!!!"

Chester's sweet note to the Tooth Fairy

Holly's Dancing on Ice co-star John Barrowman left a sweet message, replying: "Of course the tooth fairy will come. I have just contacted them. All is good."

One fan reassuringly wrote: "Oh, she will. She knows everything and is really good at finding lost teeth." Another added: "Don’t worry! I work in a school and kids often swallow a loose tooth while eating lunch. The tooth fairy still comes. They are alerted to a tooth coming out xx."

Holly lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester.

Holly shares three kids with husband Dan Baldwin

GALLERY: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning London home

She recently showcased areas of her beautiful garden in her £3million home during a campaign for Marks and Spencer – including a sneak peek at her very own outdoor swimming pool.

One of the latest photos released from the campaign shows Holly cuddling her pet cat Bluebell in a never-before-seen area of her garden, which features a black-and-white tiled patio lined with plants and fairy lights strung across a brick wall.

Holly Willoughby revealed a glimpse at her outdoor swimming pool

Directly behind where Holly is standing, a black wrought iron gate leads through to another area of her garden, where the corner of her outdoor swimming pool can be seen, with a sun lounger positioned to one side.

Holly was granted planning permission to add an extension and swimming pool to her home back in 2013, but she has never shared a photo of the incredible feature until now.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.