Holly Willoughby's son Harry wows fans with impressive talent The This Morning star has three children

Holly Willoughby has shared another look from her winter collection with M&S, once again shot by her talented 11-year-old son Harry.

Donning a beautiful knit jumper and beige skirt, the This Morning star was snapped with precision in her beautiful garden, leaving fans seriously impressed with Harry's photography skills!

"Harry is such a good photographer! All these pics look so professionally done!" gushed one fan.

"Good job Harry," added another, with a third writing: "I love that Harry is taking the photos, well done Harry."

Harry is so talented!

Alongside the photo, fashionista Holly wrote: "Baby it’s cold outside... Beautiful fair isle knit, perfect for wrapping up warm...Thank you @marksandspencer. #ad #winterwoolies #jumperseason... Thanks again to my Harry for the photography skills."

Like many of us, Holly had to work from home at times during the coronavirus pandemic – and that included taking part in her new A/W collection for the high street favourite.

While she is used to having her own professional team for hair, makeup, styling and photography, Holly instead had to rely on her children Harry, Belle and Chester to get her camera-ready, and the results are seriously impressive!

It's not the first time Holly has shared a photo from the DIY shoot

The 39-year-old posed in the back garden of her £3million London home to showcase the new collection, and the photos even revealed a never-before-seen glimpse of the beautiful outdoor space.

In one photo shared last month, Holly could be seen standing at one side of a stone tiled patio, where a selection of hedges and plants were seen growing next to a brick wall behind her.

The famous presenter has a cream stone dining table and rattan chairs on the patio for family mealtimes, and has even strung festoon lights across the branches of the trees to create a pretty setup after dark.

How's that for a DIY photoshoot location?

