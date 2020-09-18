We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Like many of us, Holly Willoughby had to work from home at times during the coronavirus pandemic – and that included taking part in a photoshoot for the new M&S autumn collection.

While she is used to having her own professional team for hair, makeup, styling and photography, Holly instead had to rely on her children Harry, Belle and Chester to get her camera-ready, and the results are stunning.

The 39-year-old posed in the back garden of her £3million London home to showcase the new collection, and the photos also revealed a never-before-seen glimpse of the beautiful outdoor space.

Holly stood at one side of a stone tiled patio, where a selection of hedges and plants are growing next to a brick wall behind her. The This Morning presenter has a cream stone dining table and rattan chairs on the patio for family mealtimes, and Holly has strung festoon lights across the branches of the trees overhead and hung up a striking garden chandelier to create a pretty setup after dark.

The mum-of-three has previously given a couple of other glimpses inside her garden on social media, particularly throughout the coronavirus lockdown when she took the opportunity to spend lots of time outside with her family.

Holly's latest photoshoot took place in her garden

As well as boasting expansive lawns and a relaxing patio area, Holly's garden also has a vegetable patch, where she revealed she had been growing her own potatoes.

Holly also has a Big Green Egg barbecue which is small enough to sit on her outdoor dining table and can be used to cook everything from burgers to chicken for her family.

Holly also has her own vegetable patch elsewhere in the garden

Of course, the interiors are equally impressive. Holly has previously shared photos from inside several private spaces inside her home, including her stylish kitchen and dining room, and two luxurious bathrooms, which she told HELLO! are her favourite rooms in the house.

