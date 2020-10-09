Katy Perry receives sweetest message from Orlando Bloom's ex Miranda Kerr The singer is a proud mum to Daisy Dove

Katy Perry has unveiled her incredible post-baby body just a month after giving birth and her fiancé Orlando Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, sent her the sweetest message.

The singer, 35, wowed with a show-stopping cow print outfit to mark her return to American Idol and when she shared photos of the fun look on Instagram Miranda, 37, was one of the first people to lavish her with praise.

"Omg you're amazing!" she wrote before adding: "Love you" and a pink heart emoji.

Her fans went wild for the interaction between the two women who both have a child with Orlando, 43.

"How it should be. Women supporting women," wrote one follower. "Love to see it."

A second commented: "I love this, way to co-parent," and another wrote: "Both of you fabulous women are incredible. The total epitome of what a new age family could, and where possible, should aspire to be."

Katy looked incredible

In true Katy-style she made a joke out of the post and referenced her role as a new mum in the caption: "MUTHA MILKS is back to work @americanidol and it's utterly ridiculously MOO-ving already. Not pictured: my pumping breaks. Shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume."

Since giving birth to her and Orlando's baby girl, Daisy Dove, Katy has kept her fans entertained with her real account of motherhood.

Miranda loved Katy's look and called her 'amazing'

She even shared a selfie in a nursing bra and high-waisted pair of underpants for the MTV Music Awards.

Katy and Orlando - who has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with Miranda - are loving parenthood though and he opened up about his daughter on Ellen recently.

"Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/ mini mum/ mini Kate," he said. "The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect."

