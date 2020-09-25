Katy Perry speaks candidly about motherhood with baby Daisy The Smile singer welcomed her daughter Daisy in August

Katy Perry has shared her respect for fellow mothers as she got candid about her first month of being a mum to daughter Daisy. The singer, who welcomed her baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, said it was a "popular misconception" that being a mum wasn't a full-time job on Twitter on Thursday.

Sharing her thoughts with her 108.5 million followers, Katy added: "Part 2: When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off…' she's coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol."

MORE: Katy Perry's baby Daisy's first photo may be revealed sooner than we think

Loading the player...

Katy Perry reveals a sneak peek inside baby Daisy's nursery

Katy also encouraged her fans to share their appreciation for their own mothers, tweeting: "Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!"

Lastly, to ensure her messages weren't misconstrued, Katy concluded: "Part 4. I love my job."

GALLERY: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's home with baby Daisy

Katy's messages struck a chord with her followers, including former Supernanny star Jo Frost, who wrote: "Very true indeed, in fact at home requires all of you in a very different capacity. Congrats on ya lil one Katy."

Katy Perry gave birth to her daughter Daisy in August

The 35-year-old has been spending time out of the public eye with her newborn daughter, but has continued to share relatable updates with her fans, including asking the question: "What did mothers do before Amazon Prime?" along with the hashtags, 'not an ad' and 'just a fact'.

One thing fellow mums may not be able to relate to, however, are the lavish gifts baby Daisy has received from celebrity friends including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Lionel Richie.

Taylor sent Daisy a hand-embroidered blanket which had the words 'Baby Bloom' hand-stitched alongside a flower. Presents have also included a toy hamper from Live with Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacrest, and a unicorn dressing gown from Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

Beyoncé sent Katy and Orlando a beautiful bouquet of white roses, while Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott, sent Daisy a gorgeous red pram embellished with Minnie Mouse ears.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.