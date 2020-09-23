Katy Perry's baby Daisy's first photo may be revealed sooner than we think The Smile hitmaker shares her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their baby daughter Daisy in August, and so far they have kept their newborn out of the spotlight.

Fans are desperate to see the first photo of the celebrity couple's child, and it could well be revealed in the very near future.

Orlando is set to appear on The Ellen Show in the upcoming weeks, which is the ideal platform for the proud dad to share a picture of Daisy.

VIDEO: Katy Perry shares glimpse inside baby Daisy's nursery

If the doting parents have decided that they want Daisy to grow up out of the spotlight, following in the footsteps of other stars including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, then Orlando is bound to still talk about his daughter's first few months.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may share Daisy's first photo on The Ellen Show

Since Daisy's arrival, she has been inundated with gifts from her parents' celebrity friends. Taylor Swift made the newborn a beautiful embroidered blanket made from pink silk, while Live with Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacret sent a toy hamper for her.

Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Pargi bought Daisy a unicorn dressing gown, while Beyoncé sent Katy and Orlando a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The celebrity couple welcomed Daisy Dove in August

Lucky Daisy even has a Minnie Mouse pram, thanks to Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott.

Katy and Orlando announced Daisy's arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her dad's finger.

Daisy's nursery was revealed by Katy ahead of her arrival

They said they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

Daisy is Orlando's second child. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Fans have been drawing Katy and Daisy as they wait for a photo

Prior to Daisy's arrival, the Hollywood star revealed in an interview published in HELLO! that his son couldn't wait to meet his sister.

"Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda. So although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us," he said.

