Katy Perry shares incredible portrait of her and baby daughter Daisy The American Idol judge shares her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is a doting mum to baby daughter Daisy Dove, who she welcomed with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August.

And while the American Idol judge is yet to share a full photo of the newborn, the star has been posting some adorable illustrations of herself and her little girl, which have been created by her fans.

VIDEO: Katy Perry shares tour inside baby Daisy's nursery

Most recently, the Smile hitmaker posted a stunning portrait drawn of her cradling her baby. What's more, Katy's daughter was dressed in a yellow babygrow with white petals, representing her namesake, a daisy. The new mum, meanwhile, was drawn wearing a peach dress and flower crown in her blonde bob.

Katy Perry shared a beautiful portrait of her and baby Daisy created by a fan

Shortly after Daisy's arrival, Katy shared another portrait that had been created by another fan, showing her dressed as a clown – the character she portrays on the front of her new album cover – while cradling a baby.

The mother-of-one shared the touching picutre on Instagram. She wrote in the caption: "IDK who made this but I'm crying," alongside a crying face emoji.

Katy and Orlando's daughter Daisy will be raised at the couple's stunning home in Beverly Hills.

Baby Daisy has been receiving lots of gifts from Katy and Orlando Bloom's famous friends

Shortly before her arrival, the award-winning singer shared a video on social media from inside Daisy's nursery, revealing some quirky features in there, including babygrows adorned with Orlando's face.

The newborn has also been inundated with gifts from Katy's famous friends, including Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who sent her a tiny unicorn dressing gown.

Katy recently shared a look inside Daisy's nursery

The star also received a gorgeous red pram embellished with Minnie Mouse ears, which had been sent to her from Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, sent the proud parents a gorgeous bouquet of white roses.

Daisy is Katy and Orlando's first child together

Katy and Orlando announced Daisy's arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her daddy’s finger.

They said they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

