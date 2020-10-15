13 best Halloween costumes for kids – got your little monsters sorted yet?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Warning – bad puns incoming! Halloween might be different this year, but it’s by no means cancelled for boys and ghouls. There might not be big parties and trick or treating is largely shelved, but kids can still get in on the spooky fun and lift their spirits (get it?) by dressing up at home – or at school if they’re allowed.

So have you got a Halloween costume idea sorted for the little monsters on October 31? Grave consequences for those missing out!

MORE: 14 cute Halloween baby costumes & bodysuits for your little pumpkin

RELATED: 14 best Halloween costumes for dogs of all sizes – from pumpkins to scary spiders

Maybe you’ve got a lil’ basic witch at home or a lazy bones who is just crying out for a spooky skeleton costume? Or maybe they just want to dress up as their favourite Disney villain? The possibilities are endless and you’re still in time to order online, which takes the stress out of shopping.

Read on for our top picks of kids' costumes that will make sure your children have a fang-tastic Halloween and will have them voting you mummy of the year.

Sizes: To fit ages 7-12

I won’t zom-beat around the bush, this is one dead scary costume!

Zombie convict Halloween costume, £12.99, Ebay

Sizes: One size fits ages 6-12

Kids will get carried away with this inflatable Halloween costume. You could say it’s out of this world!

Morph alien kids costume, £34.99, Amazon

Sizes: To fit 3-12 years

She’s just dying to walk down the aisle. This costume transforms your little girl into the Bride of Frankenstein

Monster bride children's fancy dress costume, £9.99, eBay

Sizes: To fit 3-10 years

Kids can put on a happy face and became a mini version of the Joker – the ultimate Batman villain!

Deluxe the Joker kids costume, £19.99, eBay

Sizes: To fit 7-12 years

Who you gonna call? With this costume there’s no question – since you’ll have your own member of the Ghostbusters crew at home!

Ghostbusters kids Halloween costume, £22.99, eBay

RELATED: We asked the experts: Is it safe to trick-or-treat on Halloween during the pandemic?

SHOP: Stylish Halloween accessories for your Zoom party look

Sizes: To fit 4-14 years

Don’t fear the reaper! No, actually do – look at the special glowing LED eyes in this chilling kids Halloween cotume!

Child’s glaring reaper costume, £14.99, Amazon

Sizes: To fit 3-13 years

There’s nothing basic about this witch costume – it’s one of the best around. Spellbinding, you could say!

Deluxe emerald witch kids costume, £14.99, eBay

Sizes: To fit 7-14 years

Have a Scream this Halloween with this kids costume with the spooky ghost face from the 90s horror film classic – and it even comes with a bloody knife!

Scream ghost face kids costume, £16.99, eBay

Sizes: To fit 3-10 years

Ghouls just wanna have fun – and this Halloween costume will make her the zombie prom queen of the decade!

Miss Halloween zombie prom queen costume, £9.99, eBay

Sizes: To fit 4-12 years

Would you trust this doctor? At least wearing a face mask won’t ruin the effect of this kids Halloween costume!

Bloody doctor Halloween costume, £8.49, eBay

Sizes: To fit 3-14 years

Mini Disney fans can become the evil queen Maleficent with this Halloween costume – complete with horns

Kids Maleficent costume, £22.60, eBay

Sizes: 10-12 years

This Day of the Dead skeleton costume will surely get the party star-dead.

Day of the Dead fancy dress costume, £8.99, eBay

Sizes: To fit sizes 6-12 years

And the girls’ candy skull Day of the Dead version is frightfully good too!

Girls Sugar Skull day of the dead costume, £12.99, eBay

Invest in some face paint if you’re wanting to do zombie or skeleton makeup to add a spooky finishing touch

Snazaroo face paint palette, £17.69, Amazon

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to do perfect cat Halloween makeup

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.