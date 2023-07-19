Mrs Hinch says this 'genius' kids' sun cream applicator is one of her 'best purchases ever'

Mrs Hinch never fails to impress with her affordable hacks, from her cleaning must-haves to her '10 out of 10' tanning drops – and the cleaning influencer's latest recommendation is a must-have for families this summer.

Sophie Hinchcliffe took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reveal that she can't live without the Solar Buddies Sun Cream Applicator for kids - and we can see why. The sunscreen bottle features a sponge that applies the cream directly onto the skin – and the summer buy is still available to shop on Amazon.

The Solar Buddies applicator can be filled with a sun cream of choice, and the roller ball smoothly applies to the skin to avoid greasy hands. The 100ml size is perfect for travel, and the heads can be replaced if needed to prevent waste.

Mrs Hinch shared a photo of her latest buy on her Instagram Stories with the caption: "Guys THESE one of my best purchases ever (Amazon) makes it SO easy to apply sun cream on the kids! The roller and sponge is genius and you can refill it with your preferred sun cream! I might be late to the party but… I always am!"

Mrs Hinch shared her summer must-have on her Instagram Stories

The sun cream applicator has received positive reviews on Amazon, racking up over 1,400 five-star ratings from shoppers, and plenty of users have praised how the Amazon find makes it easier for kids to apply their own sunscreen.

Whether you're shopping for your upcoming holiday or preparing for the upcoming heatwave, we think the Solar Buddies Applicator is a great hack for kids and adults.

NOW SHOP

Mrs Hinch shares her best Amazon finds – and you’re going to want them all

Mrs Hinch reveals the hair curling tong she uses to get her amazing bouncy waves

Mrs Hinch calls these £10 tanning drops a '10 out of 10' - causing them to fly off the shelves