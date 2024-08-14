10 of the best school shoes for boys and girls ahead of the new school year

I've already started shopping for back to school - there's loads of school uniform sales happening, and I've noticed some school uniforms and school shoes are starting to sell out. Nothing like being prepared for September in the heat of summer!

Shoes for school are a trickier buy though, it's true. You don't want to buy them too soon because we all know how quickly kids' feet grow, but you can't risk leaving it too late and all the decent school shoes being out of stock - Motherland fans, don't be a Julia and send your kid into school wearing kitten heels, okay?

My little one is going into Year One in September, and having just bought the bulk of her school uniform (the sales are GREAT!) I've been researching school shoes for her, once again. When it comes to buying the right school shoes, you don't want to put a foot wrong. It's important to find a pair of school shoes that are comfortable, sturdy, and of course stylish. That's why I've put together a helpful guide to finding the perfect shoes for the classroom, so your kids can kick off the term the right way.

Tips for buying new school shoes

Plan ahead : Tempting as it may seem, don't leave buying school shoes until the day before school starts. Everyone thinks this is the best time as children's feet grow over the summer holidays. While this is true, try and get them measured slightly earlier. If you leave it to the last minute, you risk finding that there are limited styles and sizes left, as well as missing out on the sales.

How to check school shoes fit properly

Once your children's shoes have arrived, don't remove any labels until you've checked that they do fit, preferably in a carpeted room. First, test for the heel grip by holding the ankle with one hand and pulling down gently on the heel of the shoe. Does it slip or stay in place?

Use your fingers to feel around the top of the shoe and check there are no gaps, especially between the shoe and the heel. Then, feel around the ankle to make sure the shoe does not touch the anklebone, as, if it does, it could rub.

Finally, feel the top of the shoe to locate the end of your child's longest toe. Apply a little pressure to check the toe is not pressing against the end of the shoe. There should be a little growing room – but not too much.

How we chose the best school shoe brands

Durability: We've looked to brands that are well versed in the world of durability; these are brands we've either personally tested or are reviewed as having shoes to stand the test of time. That school playground is not the kindest to shoes...

We've looked to brands that are well versed in the world of durability; these are brands we've either personally tested or are reviewed as having shoes to stand the test of time. That school playground is not the kindest to shoes... Value for money: School uniforms are expensive enough without the addition of school shoes. We've included brands across a range of price points, and called out those that are considered good value for money.

School uniforms are expensive enough without the addition of school shoes. We've included brands across a range of price points, and called out those that are considered good value for money. Easy clean: School shoes are going to get mucky, so finding a pair that are easy to clean is a priority.

School shoes are going to get mucky, so finding a pair that are easy to clean is a priority. Design: Since most schools have a policy of children wearing black school shoes, we've chosen brands with a wide range to choose from. Some are plain, others have small details on for a little flair.

Shop the best school shoes

Clarks Leather Riptape Trainers Made from supple leather

Secure elastic lacing

Breathable

Available in sizes 7 small to 4 large, in both standard width and wide fit Clarks are well known in the school shoe world, and many parents fallback on the brand time and time again, stating they're comfort, longevity and styles as the reason. Editor's note: "I couldn't compile a school shoe edit without including Clarks - I even wore them all throughout school. It's the one brand I do go back to time and time again for my daughter's shoes, as they do last (even when she tries to scuff them) and she never complains of them being uncomfortable. The only downside I have is they often sell out of the wider fit sizes."

Kickers Girls Adlar Mary Jane Stardust Patent Leather School Shoes Patent leather

Slim rubber sole

Hook and loop fastening Kickers are a staple for many kids school shoes, having been around since the 60s and easily recognised by the red label. The school shoe selection isn't vast, but reading the reviews they're a parent favourite for their comfort, arch support and durability. Editors note: "Kickers are by far some of the coolest school shoes for boys and girls, and from what I've heard around the pre-school, they're pretty long-lasting. Prices are steep but I do remember as a kid that they're a resilient shoe - scuffs were minimal!"

Simply by Start-Rite Kids' Subject Leather School Shoes Made from leather

Riptape fastening

Padded ankles for extra comfort Long-lasting is one of Start-Rite's pledges with their school shoes, and most styles have received a rating of at least 4/5 from parents. Prices start from £36. Editors note: "Start-Rite are one of the best known brands for school shoes in the business, and plenty of parents have agreed that their school shoes are some of the longest lasting. One thing I love is the amount of styles available, including plain, patterned and everything else in between."

M&S Kids’ Leather T-Bar School Shoes Velcro fastening

Non marking sole

Breathable soft knit lining Marks & Spencer's school shoe range is vast - there's plenty of black shoes in sizes 7 small to 10 large, with half sizing and wide fit options too. Many include M&S's 'freshfeet' technology, to minimise smelly odours and bacteria, and scuff-resistant finishes to keep them looking fresh for as long as possible. Editors note: "M&S are well-versed in the world of value for money, and their school shoes are some of the more affordable on the market. One thing to note with M&S too, are the range of styles - yes, all black, but especially for girls, many have subtle patterns and designs to satisfy their need for a bit of sparkle."

Adidas Black Tensaur Sport 2.0 Junior Trainers Ultra-cushioned

Strap fastenings

Available in sizes 3 small to 3 large An option for more casual school uniform policies, Adidas' has a range of black trainers which can be worn as school shoes - and score top marks on comfort and longevity. Editors note: "Offering comfort and functionality, Adidas' school trainers have won many positive reviews from customers. Many comment on the comfort level for their child."

Hush Puppies Christina Junior Black Shoes Made from soft leather

Easy fastening

Breathable Hush Puppies are well known for their quality footwear, and the school shoes are, if the reviews are to be believed, no exception. There's lots of styles to choose from for both boys, girls and older children, and available in half sizes. Editors note: "Hush Puppies weren't on my radar until I discovered the 'fit left fit right' element - each pair of shoes comes with three insoles, so you can make sure your kids' school shoes are the perfect fit. This is genius for me, as my child has one foot big than the other and it'll ensure a nice snug fit."

Next School Leather Lace-Up Shoes Ortholite insole for all-day comfort

Reflective detailing

Made from soft leather Next carries many school-styles, including sneakers and boots along with brands. Known for their long-lasting clothing, reviewers praise the durability of their own-brand shoes and can't grumble with the price either. Editor's notes: "These are a great choice if your child wants smarter shoes without being uncomfortable. Made from soft leather, they have loads of kid-friendly detailing like reflective elements and padded soles to make them comfy and cool."

Lelli Kelly Alicia Black Shoes Made from patent leather

Non-slip rubber sole

Interchangeable straps

Lelli Kelly is up there as one of the prettiest kids shoe brands, and unicorns and sequins aside, they do carry a range of school-appropriate styles with cute black designs. Editors note: "I've not tried the brand but plenty of parents I know have, and their kids are obsessed with the shoes. I love that some of the straps are interchangeable which is a cute touch. They are definitely on the pricier side, with most pairs from around the £50 mark so might be a tad too expensive, especially if your child is on the younger side and growing!"

Tu Sainsbury's Black Faux Leather Panelled School Trainers From £14 at Tu Made from black faux leather

Panelled design

Wipe clean

Strap with one-touch fastening

Supermarket's are offering some of the best value school uniforms and shoes are no exception; Tu Clothing at Sainsbury's has styles from £16 for both boys and girls, as well as trainers and plimsolls for PE. Editors note: "I'm a big fan of Tu Clothing for my daughter, and we often buy her wellington boots from there. I've found the sizing runs a little smaller on footwear, so might be worth sizing up."

George at Asda Disney Princess Light-Up School Shoes From £17 at George at ASDA Light-up

Scuff-resistant finish

Strap hook and loop tape fastening

Another winner in the supermarket school uniform department is George at ASDA, who have school uniform items from £4. Their shoes are brilliant too, with kid-friendly designs including glittery soles, light-up elements and characters. Editor's notes: "I know my daughter would beg me for these George at ASDA school shoes if she saw them! It's like the design team know what kids really want on their school shoes, and there's plenty of non-character designs for both boys and girls. What I love is that they're all made to be scuff resistant!"

Why you should trust me

As well as creating shopping content for HELLO! Online for over three years, I'm a mum to a five-year-old who started school last year - and trust me when I say I've done my school shoe research! Having heard plenty of school shoe buying tales from friends with older kids, I've brought you the brands that friends of mine swear by.