The Barbie Dreamhouse sees huge £60 price drop in the Amazon Prime sale - Ken who?

Amazon Prime's incredible toy sale is here and while there's massive savings to be had across toys, kids games and electronics, its the massive 60% saving on the Barbie Dreamhouse that I'm waxing lyrical about. Thanks to Amazon's sale, you can save over £65 on Barbie's three-storey home - wow. Do they do it in real-life size?

With the summer holidays fast approaching, it's a great time to snap up some toys on sale that will keep your little ones entertained throughout the six weeks holiday.

Barbie Dreamhouse Key Details Measures 3 ft x 4 ft

Three storey

60+ play pieces

3 AAA batteries required



Assembley required

And the Barbie Dreamhouse would definitely keep them - and let's face it, you - busy all summer long. Normally retailing for £227.99, it's now on sale for £159.99, saving you £68. That's enough change for some Barbies to pop in the house!

Measuring three feet tall and featuring three stories, eight rooms, a pool and a slide, it will provide endless hours of entertainment, and after joining in on the fun you might find yourself wanting to move in.

It also has a working elevator, with room for four Barbie dolls or a Barbie doll in a wheelchair, a carport and a home office, because WFH is still a thing for Barbie.

The purple couch turns into a bunkbed meaning your child's friends can bring their Barbie's round and have lots of sleepovers, and there is a pretend oven to whip up a yummy breakfast the next day.

Fill the pool with water and Barbie and co can slide down the purple slide and splash straight into their own home pool, on the second storey.

The Barbie Dreamhouse has cute details, like an oven with buzzer

Even the toilet has a flush sound, with the press of a button, and the stove sizzles while you make eggs for Barbie's friends. This Barbie Dreamhouse comes with over 60 play pieces, some with plug-and-play design for realistic imaginative play.

This epic toy is often top of kids' wish lists, so you could even buy one now ahead of Christmas and store, saving yourself hundreds of pounds before December 25. (As long as you've got somewhere to hide it for five months!)

If you're still on the fence if your children would love it, the reviews speak for themselves. "My children have not stopped playing with this" Great attention to detail throughout the house, lots of extra accessories. Easy to put together and seems sturdy," wrote one happy customer.

The Barbie Dreamhouse is a three-story, eight room dreamy doll's house

"It was easy to build - I did it on my own with no issue. It all clicks in REALLY well. Overall, I am really impressed with it. Lots of hidden bits I wouldn't have seen before and plenty of accessories. My six year old was made up with it. AND best of all... I am finally living my childhood fantasies!" said another, with one shopper declaring "my daughter loves this so much!"