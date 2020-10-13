Marvin Humes shares beautiful first photo of new son at home Marvin Humes, Rochelle Humes

Marvin Humes has shared the first photo of his and Rochelle Humes' newborn son Blake at home, and the black and white snap is beautiful.

Visible in the picture is Rochelle and their youngest daughter, three-year-old Valentina, and both could be seen doting on Blake as he lay in his cradle.

"Hands up if you're loving life," the JLS star wrote across the image.

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed little Blake on Friday 9 October, sharing the incredible news on Instagram.

Marvin shared the photo on Instagram

"Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..." Rochelle wrote.

Marvin echoed his wife's sentiment, writing: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete."

This is the third child but the first son for Rochelle and Marvin. They already share daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina.

Marvin and little Blake

Back in April, Rochelle and Marvin revealed they were expecting by posting the same Easter-themed announcement photo on their respective Instagram accounts.

The image showed a chalk board in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020."

Surrounding the board was a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest.

Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

