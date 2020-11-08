Natalie Rushdie and husband Zafar introduce baby daughter and reveal her beautiful name Congratulations to the couple!

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, jazz singer Natalie Rushdie and her husband Zafar – the eldest son of author Sir Salman Rushdie – proudly introduce their newborn daughter and reveal her beautiful name: Rose Anastasia Clarissa Rushdie.

"Holding Rose in my arms for the first time was overwhelmingly magical. I can't explain how much I love her. It's a love I've never experienced in my life. We feel so incredibly lucky that she is here and healthy," Natalie said of her first-born, who arrived on 9 October weighing 7lbs 15 oz and who is the first grandchild of Sir Salman.

One of the first family members to meet Rose was her proud grandfather. Salman's journey from his home in New York involved wearing PPE for 12 hours, followed by two-weeks of self- isolation in the UK before he was able to safely meet his new granddaughter.

"He is the baby whisperer," Natalie, 34, told HELLO!, while Zafar added: "He picks Rose up and she'll go silent and fall asleep in his arms, so we'll definitely be using him for that. And hopefully he'll offer some grandad day-care services in the future – as well as Zoom homework sessions."

The couple welcomed their daughter on 9 October

Natalie's love of music played an instrumental role in making Rose's birth, via C-section, a "magical and calm" experience.

"I made a beautiful playlist of all my favourite jazz songs," said the radiant new mum. "Rose came out to my favourite song I've Got You Under My Skin, which I sing all the time. The next song that played was our wedding dance song Nat King Cole's Unforgettable. We couldn't have predicted that – it was perfect."

Natalie says the birth was a "magical and calm" experience

Zafar has proved a natural in the role of hands-on dad, "changing 99% of the nappies" according to Natalie.

"Rose is a very chilled baby," said Zafar, 41. "Rose sleeps well in little segments throughout the night and she's a real mummy's girl. As soon as Natalie touches her, she's chilled."

