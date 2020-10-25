EXCLUSIVE: Kara Tointon announces second pregnancy and reveals baby's gender Kara and her partner Marius will welcome their second child in January

In an exclusive new shoot and interview in HELLO! magazine, actress Kara Tointon has announced she is expecting her second child with her Norwegian fiancé Marius Jensen.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion and star of stage and screen is already six months pregnant with a little brother for their first-born son Frey, who will be two in November.

"I think this year has brought so many things in different ways. At the beginning of the year I was due to start a play, and now I am at home in a little cocoon and pregnant," 37-year-old Kara tells HELLO! magazine.

"We really wanted a sibling for Frey. So we said: 'If it happens, it happens; let's go with the flow,' and it happened much quicker than we expected. I did the test in May. We weren't shocked but it was a surprise, and we feel so lucky," says Kara, who had been due to star in a stage production of Steel Magnolias before restrictions prevented it going ahead.

With the new arrival due in January, Kara - who is the older sister of actress Hannah - is looking forward to seeing the relationship the brothers will share.

Kara has revealed she will welcome a boy in January

"Hannah and I have such a close bond, so now I am thinking how lovely for Frey to have a brother. I'll be outnumbered with Marius and two boys but bring it on."

The couple had hoped to marry this year on a lawn by a beautiful fjord where Marius's grandfather grew up.

"It keeps getting put on hold," she tells HELLO!. "But I like to do things when I'm in a place to enjoy it, so if you can't do that now, then why rush? It will be much nicer to get married in a celebratory way when we can enjoy it with family."