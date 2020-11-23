Nigella Lawson's home life revealed: her children, siblings and former husbands The Cook, Eat, Repeat chef is private about her personal life

Nigella Lawson's Cook, Eat, Repeat has us glued to the screens on Monday evenings as the celebrity cook whips up all kinds of delightful dishes. The star has an army of fans the world over, who love her simple, comforting recipes which always have that wow factor.

But behind the cameras, Nigella is extremely private when it comes to her home life and children, and we rarely see photos of her family. It is not known whether the star has a partner at the moment.

She recently told The Guardian how she found of the 'pause' of lockdown: "…Wonderful, which I know sounds awful. But I’m very happy not having to fill up my life going to things. I very much like having no public life."

Nigella Lawson's house

Nigella's beautiful garden terrace

Nigella lives in a £5million pink-painted mews house in central London; she moved into her home in 2013 after splitting from her second husband, Charles Saatchi, who she previously lived within a £12million mansion in Chelsea.

It is believed that the property boasts a cinema, a wine cellar and a modern kitchen. An Instagram photo of her garden showed a pretty pagoda surrounded by trees.

Nigella Lawson's former husband

Nigella wed renowned art collector Charles Saatchi in September 2003 and the couple were married for 10 years. The end of their 'tumultuous' marriage was featured in the press, and in 2013 they were granted a decree nisi. Charles is now in a relationship with fashion stylist Trinny Woodall.

Nigella with ex-husband Charles Saatchi

Nigella Lawson's first husband

The cook's first husband was journalist John Diamond, who she met in 1986 when they worked on The Sunday Times together. They married in Venice, Italy, in 1992, but tragically, John died of throat cancer in March 2001 when he was just 47.

Nigella's first husband, the late John Diamond

Nigella Lawson's children

Nigella is mum to two children, Cosima Thomasina, 26, and Bruno Paul, 24, with her late husband John Diamond.

Cosima and Bruno Diamond (right)

Little is seen of her children in the public eye, however, we did find this 2018 photo of Cosima, who looks just as stunning as her famous mother. Grazia recently revealed that Cosima's nickname is 'Mimi' and she attended the private Latymer Upper School in West London.

Nigella's daughter Cosima

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, Nigella revealed: "When I am on TV I cook the food that I cook at home but my children always tease me. I do a running commentary at home of my life like I do on TV."

Nigella Lawson's siblings

The TV star is one of four children: sisters Thomasina and Horatia and her journalist brother Dominic. Sadly, Thomasina passed away when she was 31 from breast cancer, and we can see Nigella's tribute to her sister in her daughter Cosima's middle name. Nigella was pregnant with Cosima when her sister died.

Nigella Lawson's parents

Nigella's parents are Nigel Lawson, a former politician who now lives in France, and Vanessa Salmon, who was heiress to the J.Lyons and Co. fortune. Her mother tragically died age 48 from liver cancer in 1985.

Nigella's father Nigel Lawson

The chef recently confessed that following her mother's death, she refused to let herself feel guilty about enjoying food after watching her mum deny herself anything sweet until just two weeks before her death.

Nigella as a young girl with her sister, mother and father

Writing in her new book Cook, Eat, Repeat, Nigella explained: "I was brought up by a mother - the cook I have learned most from - whose grimly exuberant output in the kitchen was set in painfully sharp relief, and indeed fostered, by an expanding pattern of self-denial and self-punishment; not an uncommon syndrome, incidentally.

"Diagnosed with terminal cancer two weeks before her death, she started eating - for the first time, she said giddily - without worry or guilt."